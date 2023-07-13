Admission process direct 2nd-yr Engg begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for direct second-year (lateral entry) Engineering full-time undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology began on Thursday for the academic year 2023-24.

The last date for registration is July 22. For the document verification, the aspirants will have to two options. The first option is e-scrutiny of online document verification while the other is physically visiting the scrutiny centre on or before July 23. The provisional merit list will be released on July 25. After the grievance submission between July 26 and 28. The duration of the course is three years while Rs 800 will be charged for the registration.

Box

CAP round-I to begin on July 31

With the displaying final merit list on July 30, the process of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I will commence on July 31. The aspirants will be able to submit option forms up to August 2.

Box

Eligibility criteria for admission

Those who have passed a minimum of three years or two years (lateral entry) diploma course in Engineering and Technology with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for reserved category) or its equivalent or passed a B Sc degree from a recognised university (minimum 45 per cent marks) or passed D.Voc-stream in the same or allied sector are eligible for the registration.

Box

Application confirmation imp

If candidates fail to confirm the online filled application by e-Scrutiny centre or physical scrutiny centre, their application forms will be rejected and the name of such candidates will not appear in the merit list.