Admission process for B P Ed starts

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the online registration process for B PEd admissions for the academic year 2022-23.

The last date of registration is October 5. The e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and application form will be done up to October 8.

The alphabetical merit list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-I will be displayed on October 9.

The aspirants will be able to submit a grievance if any up to October 11. The final list will be declared on October 12 while those who are allotted seats will have to confirm their admission to the college on October 17.

The colleges will have to submit vacant and filled seats for the CAP round II on October 19.

Those who have qualified B P Ed CET but did not register can do so or edit the option or application form by October 23 for the next round. The final merit list for the second round will be announced on November first. The seats will be allocated on November 4 while candidates will have to report to the college between November 4 and 8. The institute level round will be organised from November 10 to 22. The cut-off date of admission is November 25.

Some of the important instructions for candidates

--The last date of submission of caste validity or non-creamy layer certificate will be the last date of the second round

--The list of approved colleges for seeking admission, the intake capacity and other details are on the portal

--There will be two online rounds of admissions and the candidate will give options for Round-I which will be applicable for first round-I only.