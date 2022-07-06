Admission process for B Voc, M Voc begins in Bamu

Aurangabad, July 6:

The online registration for admissions to Bachelor of Vocation (B Voc) and Master of Vocation (M Voc) has started at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

There are two programmes in B Voc while two in M Voc course.

DDUKK director Dr Bharti Gawali said that the aspirants can admission to B Voc in Industrial Automation or Automobile while M Voc has Industrial Automation and Automobile Technology courses. The bachelor's programme has 50 intake each while the intake of each master's programme is 20. The last date of admission is July 30. For details one may contact Dr K Datta, G Bandewad, V Ushir, and A Sambare.

What eligibility for both degree courses

For B.Voc (Industrial Automation and Automobile), HSC pass out students with Arts, Commerce, Science, MCVC (with any trade) and ITI courses are eligible. B E, B Tech (Electronics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Instrumentation, Electrical, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Industrial Automation), Science Graduate with selected subjects are eligible for admission for M Voc-(Industrial Automation) course.

Salient Features:

--95 per cent placement and seven start-ups till date

-- Certification in each year

--Industry-designed curricula

--Blended hands-on extensive Training

-- Multiple Exits

--Linkages with University Incubation Cell

--Central Library and Sports facilities

--Earn and Learn Scheme

Scholarship for SC/ST students