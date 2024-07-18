Admission process for fellowship course in Geriatric starts in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Geriatric Department of Government Medical College and Hospital has started registration for admission to a fellowship course in Geriatric. The last date of registration for the one-year course is August 12.

Those who have passed MBBS are eligible to apply for the course for which seats are limited.

After the registration, a merit list will be prepared. The admission will be given on the basis of merit. The course was recognised by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. For details, one may contact Dr Sourabh Lambture from the Geriatric Department.

Geriatric is an emerging field in the health sector. The course aims to provide hands-on training to enable the Fellow to provide comprehensive and interdisciplinary health care and rehabilitation of older adults.

The Geriatric Department which was launched in GMCH in 2017-18 is the first ever such department across the State and the third in the country.

The MUHS has started fellowship courses for the purpose of skill enhancement and academic knowledge improvement in the clinical and academic areas identified in the given speciality of Health Sciences. The purpose of these courses is to develop skills and knowledge among professionals as per the current needs of academia and society.