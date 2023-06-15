Admission process for LLB-5-yr-course commences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) began the registration process for admission to LLB five-year course on Thursday.

The last date of registration for the candidates of the State is June 22 while for NRI, Person of Indian Origine candidates can apply up to June 30.

The e-verification team will conduct scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in applications up to June 25 while the experts will do verification online documents of NIR, and foreign students up to July 10.

The list as per the order of alphabet of names of the candidates will be displayed on June 26. The aspirants can submit grievances related to the list and edit the application and upload required documents through their login between June 26 and 28. The schedule for filling form will be released soon. More than 19,200 candidates have appeared for the LLB-three-year CET. Nearly 9,000 candidates with 50 and above per cent marks.

Over 3.6 k candidates registered

There are 12,000 seats in 77 Law colleges located in different parts of the State. More than 3,600 candidates have registered so far.

Some imp instructions for students

--Documents should be uploaded along with the online application form in CAP

-- Candidates need to keep ready passport size colour photograph (between 20KB to 50KB). The size of signature image should between 10 KB to 20 KB. Both files should be in JPG or JPEG format

-- The required documents should be in PDF format of size up to 500 KB.