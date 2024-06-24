Admission process for M Sc Nursing, PBB-Nursing, PBD Paediatrics Nursing & Psychiatric

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has started inviting applications for the admissions of various nursing courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The aspirants of M Sc Nursing, Post Basic B Sc-Nursing, Post Basic Diploma in Paediatrics Nursing, and Post Basic Diploma in Psychiatric and Mental Health courses can purchase application forms from the respective college and submit them before July 2.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 9. The final merit list will be released course-wise from July 13 and 18. The final selection list will be released on July 19.

The course will commence on August 1. There are only 60 seats in the two-year M Sc Nursing course across the colleges of the State. The intake of Post Basic B Sc-Nursing is also 60.

The Government approved just 20 seats for the Post Basic Diploma in Paediatrics Nursing course. Only 10 seats are available for Post Basic Diploma in Psychiatric and Mental Health courses. The annual fee for all the courses is Rs 31,000. The eligibility for each varies as some courses need a nursing degree. The selection for in-service candidates is different from that of regular aspirants. The DMER is a competent authority for the whole offline admissions process.