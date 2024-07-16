Admission process for MBA commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started admissions process for MBA courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Those who have obtained minmum 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent undergradaute degree courses and have obtained non zero score in MAH- MBA-CET 2024 is elgible to apply for the admissions.

The last date of online registration and uploading of required documents by the candidate is July 22.

The registered candidates can get verified their documents in physical or e-scrutinty mode up to July 23.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 25. The aspirants will be allowed to submit grievance between July 26 and 28. The final merit list will be released on July 30 after clearing the grievances.

The candidates who fail to confirm online filled application by e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny center, the applications of these candidates will be rejected and their names will not appear in the merit list.

The candidates from reserved cateogy will have to produce caste validity certificate. The candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 for the registration. But, those students who have registered for the MBA-CET need not pay registration fee.

Meanwhile, the CET Cell held the test between March 9 and 11. More than 1.30 lakh candidates registered while over 1.12 lakh appeared for the examination.