Admission process for Poly Diplomas in HMCT, Surface Coating commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on Thursday started the online registration for the post-HSC Polytechnic technical courses in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT)and Surface Coating Technology (SCT) for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for online registration of application and uploading of required documents is July 31. The last for the documents verification in physical and e-scrutiny modes and confirmation of the application form is also the same.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on August 2. The aspirants will be able to submit grievances related to the list up to August 5. The final merit list will be released on August 7.

If candidates fail to confirm the online filled application form as per the mode selected either by e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny modes, their applications will be rejected and the names of such candidates will not appear in the merit list prepared for admission.

Box

Eligibility criteria

1. Eligibility for Hotel Management and Catering Technology: The candidate from Maharashtra and union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Migrant should have passed the HSC (10 2) examination or its equivalent, with at least 35 per cent marks to be eligible to apply for the course.

2. Eligibility for post-HSC in Surface Coating Technology: The students from Maharashtra, union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Migrant should have Passed HSC Science with subjects English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics are eligible to apply for the course.

3. Candidates, other than Maharashtra, will be eligible for institution quota only.