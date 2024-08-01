Admission process in MGM nearing completion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process at Mahatma Gandhi Mission University is nearing completion for the academic year 2024-25. The admissions to most of the faculties in the university have been completed. This year students are trending towards engineering.

Similarly, students have chosen faculties like Computer Science Engineering, AI and ML, Electronics and Telecommunication, Forensics, Pharmacy, Law, Social Work, Psychology, Design and Management.

The University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate as well as Ph D courses under the faculties of Engineering and Technology, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management and Commerce, Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Experimental Arts, Interdisciplinary Education and Faculty of Design.

The courses included Engineering, Management, Biotechnology, Computer Science, Information Technology, Hotel Management, Fashion, Fine Arts, Dance, Arts, Journalism, Film, Photography, Psychology, Economics, Social Work, Library and Information Science, Indian and Foreign Languages, Fire Engineering, Physical Education, Law, Forensic Science, Pharmacy and Yoga.

At present, there is a huge rush of students who want to take admission in the engineering course. The results of all the entrance examinations were declared. There are 5,000 admissions seats for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at MGM University. Of them, the admissions on 3,000 seats have been completed so far.