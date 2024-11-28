Admission process to 19 job-oriented courses commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research (GMNIRDR) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started the admission process to 19 job-oriented courses.

GMNIRDR is emerging as a leading institution in the State providing education, research and training in the fields of agriculture and processing industries, rural development, cooperation, rural economics, employment and self-employment. The institution has implemented an important project of Keshar mango grafting.

This institute has started employment-oriented short-term courses. These include 9 diploma courses of 6 months duration and 10 certificate courses of 5 days duration.

The eligibility for diploma courses of six months duration is HSC passed or equivalent.

The names of the courses are--Fruit and Vegetable Processing, Water and Land Management, Organic Farming, Orchard, Flower Garden and Nursery Management, Plant Tissue Culture, Livestock Production and Management, Beekeeping and Management, Fisheries and Management and Nutrition Management of Women and Children. The certificate course with 5-day duration needed HSC passed or equivalent.

The courses are, Panchayat Raj Management, Self Help Group Organisation and Management, Fruit and Vegetable Processing, Fruit and Vegetable Dehydration Process, Orchard and Sapling Management, Plant Tissue Culture, Beekeeping, Senior Citizen Services, Alambi Production Technology, Bakery Technology.

The innovative courses help students in rural areas start complementary or independent businesses. Institute director Dr Sanjay Salunke said students interested in taking admission to the short-term courses should contact Dr Krishna Kamble and Dr Rahul Mahamuni or the institute's office.