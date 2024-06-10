Admission process to post-HSC Poly to begin next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Director of Technical Education (DTE) will begin admission to post-HSC polytechnic courses next week for the academic year 2024-25.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC result on May 21 and the SSC result on May 27.

With the declaration of the results, the admission process for the first year junior college and polytechnic post-SSC diploma courses started for the coming academic year.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts a centralised admission process for various Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and other courses while the DTE is the competent authority for the polytechnic courses in the State.

The admission process for the post-SSC polytechnic courses has already begun.

The admission process for first-year post-HSC diploma courses in Pharmacy, diploma courses in HMCT, diploma courses in Surface Coating Technology and direct second-year diploma courses.

Those who have passed HSC in the respective subjects are eligible for admission to these courses. The list of designated Facilitation Centres has already been released.

The DTE asked all the polytechnics to update the details of student intake, permission from the respective apex body and Maharashtra State Board Technical Education (MSBTE) by June 21.

The DTE officials told this newspaper that the notification for the admission process would be issued next week with the completion of updating information in polytechnics.