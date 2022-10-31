Admissions confirmed on 1644 Engg seats

The district has 11 Engineering institutes including one Government College of Engineering. They have an intake of 4,344 seats. Of them, admissions were conformed on 894 seats including 98 seats in the Government College of Engineering.

The seats were allotted to the students in the second CAP round on Monday. Those who were allotted the seats will have to confirm the admissions between November 1 and 3 in person. The classes in Engineering colleges will commence on November 4.

The vacant seats for the CAP round III will be released on coming Friday and aspirants will have to submit option forms between November 5 and 7. After the seat allotment, students will have to confirm their admission from November 10 to 12. The institute-level round will be conducted after the third round ends.

box

A total of 16,597 candidates confirmed the admissions across the State at the end of CAP round-I.