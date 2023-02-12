Admissions process begins for IGNOU courses

Aurangabad: The city centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) started admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses under the January 2023 session.

As per the amendment in the laws of the national open university, one can take admissions to two different courses at the same time in IGNOU. The students of the reserved category are given free admission to degree, certificate and postgraduate diploma courses.

The different courses at the undergraduate level are BCA, BA, B Com, and BSW while for a Master's degree, the courses are MA-English, Hindi, MSW, Psychology, History, Economics, Hindi, Political Science, Public Administration, Sociology, Commerce and Rural Development.

The postgraduate diploma courses are available in Translation, Gandhi and Peace Studies, Rural Development, Journalism and Mass Communication, Higher Education, Disaster Management, Book Publishing, Tourism and Creative Writing in English

For admission and more information, one may contact the city centre of IGNOU in Vivekananda College, during office hours. College Principal Dr D R Shengule appealed to all students to take note of the admissions.