Admissions process for Engg courses begin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for admissions to B E and B Tech courses began across the state on Saturday for the academic year 2023-24.

The last date of registration and uploading of required documents is July 3 while for documents verification and confirmation of application form, it is July 4.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC), the competent authority for admissions, issued a notification on Saturday for commencing the admission process to the first year of full-time Engineering courses in the Government, university-managed institutes and departments, aided and unaided private professional educational institutes. The schedule of the option-filling process for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will commence soon.

Intake of Engg

There are 1.43 lakh seats in 325 BE and B Tech colleges across the state. More than 5.91 lakh candidates appeared for MHT-CET between May 9 and 20. All those who obtain non-zero scores in the test are eligible for registration.

Options of e-scrutiny & physical scrutiny

The candidate will have two options to choose a mode for document verification during online form filling. The documents of candidates who opt for e-scrutiny will be verified and confirmed from anywhere. Those aspirants who selected the physical scrutiny mode will visit the Physical Scrutiny Center for the verification as per the allotted time slot.

Eligibility criteria for registration

--One who has passed HSC or its equivalent examination with compulsory subjects (Physics and Mathematics) along with any one of the subjects (Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, Technical Vocational, Computer Science, Information Technology, Informatics Practices, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies and Electronics or Entrepreneurship) and obtained minimum 45 per cent marks and secured non-zero score in MHT- CET 2023, can apply for the course.

--The candidates who passed a minimum of three years of Diploma in Engineering (45 per cent marks minimum) or passed three years of D. Voc. Stream in the same or allied sector are also eligible for admissions.