Admissions process starts for 102 YCMOU courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Divisional Centre of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has started online registration for 102 courses in eight faculties for the academic year 2024-25.

Those who are in-service or business will get an opportunity to continue their education through the courses. The aspirants can apply for the certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate

courses up to July 31.

Nearly 3,000 students have already registered for the courses at 69 university centres within the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.The youths can do the distance courses simultaneously along with regular courses. For details about admissions, one may visit the portal (www.ycmou.ac.inorhttp://ycmou.digitaluniversity.ac).

The syllabus of many courses was revised as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The results of these courses will be declared by July 10. Now, the YCMOU centres have admissions facilities for MBA courses which were earlier available at the main campus of the university only.

A total of 18 students who completed study at the university have become officers in the Government Department.

Box

The courses are available in eight faculties, they are Humanities and Social Sciences, Commerce and Management, Computer, Continuous Education, Health Sciences, Science, Education and Agricultural Sciences.