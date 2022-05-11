Admissions process to begin in Bamu on Aug 1

Aurangabad, May 11:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will commence the admissions process for the academic year 2022-23 on August 1.

The university has 50 departments with over 4,000 seats of certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

A centralised admission process was implemented last year. The registration was started in September while the whole process was completed in October.

More than 4,000 had registered for the admissions in the academic year 2021-22. A committee was set up for the admissions process which completed the process smoothly in just three days.

All the facilities were provided in one place. This year, the admission process will commence on August 1. Admission committee president Dr Suresh Gaikwad is making planning for the process. The students will be allowed to pay online fees.

The facility of making available merit lists, submission of objections, and direct admissions through counselling will be done at one place this time also after the registration.

Meanwhile, the university will conduct the examinations of the undergraduate courses from June 1 while the postgraduate students take their first paper on June 21 of March/April session of 2022.

The students will be given 15 minutes extra time. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the assessment work of answer books would be completed in the next five to seven days to declare the result on time.