Admit card for MHT-CET PCB group issued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admit card for Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) Group of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH-CET)-2024 has been issued.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has divided the MHT-CET into two groups. The first group is PCB while another is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The CET Cell will hold the PCB group examinations from April 22 to 30 in online mode. The aspirants of PCM will take their test from May 2 to 17.

--The timing of PCB/PCM Groups for the morning shift is from 9 am to 12 noon while for the afternoon shift it is between 2 pm and 5 pm.

--Entry into the examination hall will commence at 7. 30 am for the morning shift while for the second shift, it is 12.30 pm.

--There is a fixed last entry time for the examination hall. No candidate will be permitted after 8.45 am in the morning session and after 1.45 pm in the afternoon session.

--Candidates will have to first log in to read the instructions at 8. 50 am for the morning session while for the second shift, it is 1.50 pm

Group-wise date of test

--PCB Group: April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30

-PCM Group: May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17

--It is mandatory that the candidate must appear for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) to seek admission to first-year Engineering and Technology and B Planning degree courses,

--The aspirants seeking admission to first-year Pharmacy/ Pharm. D degree course will have to appear for Physics, Chemistry as well as Mathematics or Biology (PCM/B), compulsorily.