Adopt yoga in lives for healthy lifestyle: Collector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Yoga is the best way to achieve excellent, balanced, and healthy well-being. It should be incorporated into our daily lives and embraced as a lifestyle, opined the district collector Deelip Swami, while addressing an event organised at the Divisional Sports Complex to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga on Friday.

MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, additional district collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, resident deputy collector Vinod Khirodkar, district sports officer Bajirao Desai, Uday Kahalekar, yoga instructor Mona Rajput, and Uttam Kalwane were present on the occasion. Students from late Kalavati Chavan High School and Geeta High School demonstrated yoga practices. Attendees, including dignitaries, participated in yoga exercises. Patanjali Yoga Samiti and the District Yoga Association participated in this initiative. Efforts were made by the District Sports Office’s staff Sachin Puri, Lata Londhe, Poonam Navgire, Deepak Jagdale, Swapnil Tangade, Anil Dandge, and Sachin Borde for the event.

IDY celebration Bibi Ka Maqbara

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) and India Tourism (Aurangabad) jointly organised an IDY event at Bibi Ka Maqbara early morning. Yoga instructors from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter of 'Art of Living' provided basic information on 'Yoga Practices' and meditation as per the 'Common Yoga Protocol.' The assistant director (India Tourism), Malti Dutta, highlighted the importance of yoga and tourism on the occasion. The officials and personnel of India Tourism, ASI (Aurangabad Circle), students from the Youth Tourism Club (YTC) of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Maharashtra Sainik Prabodhini School, Maharashtra Institute of Technology, regional tourist guides, tourism stakeholders, and tourists participated in the celebration.

Postmaster General (PMG) Office

As a part of the IDY celebration, yoga instructor Kavita Tak guided a session at the Postmaster General's office (in Cantonment). Yoga is extremely beneficial for both mind and body. The officers and staff of the PMG office and the Cantonment post office session were present on the occasion.