Adv Ambedkar says no alliance possibility with MIM now; ready if proposal comes from Congress

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

Chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) adv Prakash Ambedkar said that there is no possibility of an alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), at least, now.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, adv Prakash Ambedkar said that his party is ready if the proposal comes from Congress. He predicted that there would be a fresh Lok Sabha election if BJP retains power in the UP election.

“There is no possibility of an alliance with AIMIM at least now. This means it may after ten months or ten years,” he said. Adv Ambedkar also announced the name of Alamgir as a candidate for Parbhani Lok Sabha seat.

He said that Bandatatya Karadkar has not done any big crime and politicians should bear his statement about wine.

“The Supreme Court has given judgement about the cancellation of suspension of BJP’s 12 MLAs. Congress has taken the stand not to accept it. Shiv Sena and NCP have not announced any stand on it. The State Government should clear is stand over it,” he demanded.

The VBA chief stressed the need to hold a hearing of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI cases on the fast track, otherwise, the image of leaders would be maligned because of Kirit Somaiya. “The cases should be brought before the court after doing probe at a fast pace. The State Government may fall in trouble if the judgement of the cases is delayed,” he asserted.

Adv Ambedkar advised people to move to court if Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) collects taxes forcefully as a civic body does not exist in AMC.

Condemning the firing on AIMIM chief Owaisi, he said that the Election Commission should announce the schedule of Zilla Parisha and Municipal Corporations, tenure of which ends in March. He demanded that elections in AMC should be conducted immediately.

State unit president Rekha Thakur, Siddhart Mokale, Farooque Ahmed, Yogesh Ban, Prabhakar Bakle, adv Lata Bamne, Dr Jameel Deshmukh were present at the briefing.