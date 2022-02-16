Adv Kishor Sant recommended as HC Judge

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

The Supreme Court Collegium in a meeting held on Wednesday approved the proposal for elevation of Adv Kishor Chandrakant Sant of Aurangabad division bench as Judge in Bombay High Court.

Adv Sant is the native of Dindori in Nasik district where he completed his primary education. He obtained a Law degree from Nasik in 1991 and then came to Aurangabad division bench. Initially, he assisted senior counsel Pravin Mandlik and done the juniorship under under retired judge Bhimrao Naik. He later continued the juniorship with his son Vinit Naik in Mumbai. He returned to Aurangabad in 1995 and is working in the division bench since then.

His father was serving in the revenue department while his mother was a teacher. His wife Nilima Santh is presently president of District Consumer Forum in Jalna.

He is the past district president of the Grahak Panchayat established by Bindumadhav Joshi. He worked as a lawyer for Maharashtra Health University, Nabard and other organisations. His is also a member of the editorial board of Maharashtra Law Journal for the past 20 years.