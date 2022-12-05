Adv Memon Abdul Majid passes away

Aurangabad: Adv Memon Abdul Majid (65, Motiwala Nagar) died of cardiac arrest on Saturday.He is survived by two sons, one daughter and grandchildren.

He was a member of Halai Memon Jamat of the city.

Adv Abdul Majid's Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Kalyan Shah Baba Masjid, at 9 am, on December 4. His burial will take place at Kadar Shah Auliya Dargah Kabrastan, Jafar Gate-old Mondha.