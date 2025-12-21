Adv Sumedha Wagholikar gets Ph D

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati sambhajinagar: Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) awarded a Ph D to adv Sumedha Wagholikar--Marathe.

She submitted her thesis titled "Challenges in the Implementation of the Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Act 1999 in Respect of Handlooms: A Case Study of the Paithani Saree," under the guidance of Dr Ashok P Wadje.

The research offers how the Geographical Indications law has failed the very artisans it was meant to protect. Dr Sumedha dedicated this achievement to her mother Dr Sunita Sulekar and father late Subhashchandra Wagholikar.