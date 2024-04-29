Advance city intimation slip made available for NEET aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The advance city intimation slip has been made available for the aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2024. The National Testing Agency will hold the NEET on May 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm in the offline mode. The candidates will have to download their examination city intimation slip by using their application number and date of birth.

The NTA which is the nodal agency for the national medical entrance test urged the candidates to note that this is not the admit card. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

The Admit Card for the test will be issued later. If candidate faces difficulty in downloading the examination city intimation slip, they can contact the helpline (011-40759000). The candidates and their parents were also advised to keep visiting the NTA portal for updates.

--More than 20,800 candidates registered in 2023 from the district

--There were 17,800 candidates from the district who had applied for the test in 2022.

--The NTA is conducting the test at 557 different cities of the country on coming Sunday in pen and paper mode.