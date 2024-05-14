Advanced metro train manufacturing facility in Chh Sambhajinagar

--Siemens invests Rs 186 crore in new metro train manufacturing facility in city

--Project to cater growing metro rail networks globally

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Siemens Limited announced a major expansion in India, including a new Rs 186 crore Metro train manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This investment is part of a total Capital expenditures (CapEx) of over Rs 1,000 crore that will see the company expand two of its existing factories and build the new Metro train facility.

A major highlight of this investment is the establishment of a state-of-the-art Metro train manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, emphasizing sustainable transportation solutions. The new facility will cater to the growing demand for Metro Rail networks globally. It will be equipped with the latest technologies and will be able to adapt to changing customer requirements. Siemens expects the facility to play a key role as an export hub for Metro Turnkey projects in the future. This facility, in addition to the existing bogie manufacturing setup, will boast the latest technologies and a skilled workforce.

Design on LEED gold standards

Both ventures align with the government's Make in India and Atma Nirbhar programmes, emphasizing localization and sustainability. Designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold standards, the factories will adopt eco-friendly practices, including Photovoltaic solar, microgrid, electric vehicle charging, and rainwater harvesting. This will ensure carbon neutral and water positive standards.

Biggest investment yet

Siemens India CEO Sunil Mathur said that India is undergoing a manufacturing boom. This expansion will help them capitalize on the potential of the rapidly growing Indian market. This latest investment, the biggest yet.