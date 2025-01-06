Adventure Park inaugurated in Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Executive Director of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Karan Darda and Lifecoach and Author Ruchira Darda inaugurated the much-anticipated Adventure Park at Nath Valley School (NVS) in a grand ceremony held on Monday.

Trustee Mukund Bhogale, who spearheaded the project, addressed the gathering and emphasised the importance of outdoor activities in nurturing critical thinking and decision-making skills among children.

NVS director Dr Ranjit Dass highlighted the pivotal role of physical fitness and the positive impact of outdoor games on a child's overall development. Principal Dr Sharda Gupta elaborated on how such initiatives help students imbibe essential life skills while engaging in play.

Addressing the gathering, Karan Darda congratulated the school on this initiative, while Ruchira Darda stressed the significance of such parks for children's overall development.

The Adventure Park, exclusively designed for young children, features a variety of play zones integrated to create an exciting and dynamic space for exploration and learning. The inaugural event witnessed children revelling in joy as they explored the new facilities, enjoying the company of their peers under the careful supervision of their teachers.

This new addition to the school’s infrastructure promises to offer a unique blend of fun and learning, fostering physical, social, and cognitive development among students.

Caption: Executive Director of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Karan Darda, Lifecoach and Author Ruchira Darda inaugurating Adventure Park at NVS on Monday. Mukund Bhogale, NVS director Dr Ranjit Dass, Principal Dr Sharda Gupta and others are seen.