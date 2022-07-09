Advocates Association demands to appoint High Court Judges

Aurangabad, July 9:

A delegation of Advocate’s Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad presented a memorandum to union Law minister Kiren Rijuju demanding appointment of Judges at principal seat in Mumbai, and benches at Nagpur, Goa and Aurangabad.

Rijiju had came to Aurangabad for the convocation of National Law University. Association president Adv Nitin Chaudhary and secretary Adv Suhas Urgande discussed the issue with him.

It is mentioned in the memorandum that the work of dispensation of justice is hamperred due to the delay in the appointment of Judges. Presently, 94 posts of Judges are sanction in Mumbai, but only 55 Judges are working. In Aurangabad bench, 22 posts are sanctioned but only 14 Judges are available. There are 12 districts in the ambit of Aurangabad division bench and around 25,000 petitions are filed every month. There are around 2 lakh petitions pending in the bench. The Bombay High Court has recommended the Supreme Court Collegium the names of 25 lawyers including five from Aurangabad division bench to be appointed as Judges. The appointments are delayed. The appointment of Judges in other states are done regularly but the appointments in Bombay High Court is pending for a long time.

Assistant solicitor general Ajay Talhar, Association officials Adv Balasaheb Magar, Adv Dayanand Bhalke, Adv Shubhangi More, Adv Priyanka Shinde, Adv Rakesh Brahmankar, Adv Anagha Pedgaonkar, Adv Sandeep Andhale and others were present.