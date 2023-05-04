2 terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, May 4 Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

"Two terrorists neutralised. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, recovered," the police said.

The encounter erupted in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri's Drach area after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

