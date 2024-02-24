AE & EV Automobile Technician Course launched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cosmo Foundation, Jalandhar Motors ISIE-India and CSMSS College of Engineering, jointly launched an Auto Electrical and Electric Vehicle Automobile Technician Course on Friday.

This course will provide employment opportunities and empower needy students from rural and urban areas. It will also provide in-depth knowledge of auto electrical and EV automobile technology.

The course was inaugurated at CSMSS College of Engineering Kanchanwadi on Friday.

Principal of the College of Engineering Dr Ulhas Shinde, Finance and Account Head of Cosmo Films R Gupta, Cosmo Foundation CSR coordinator Rajat Bathe, Cosmo Foundation Cluster Coordinator Laxmikant Bankar, Cosmo Films Bhagyashree Doshi and others were present. ISIE India Project Manager Rupali Aggarwal, her team along with teachers worked for the success of the event.