Affiliation fee verification of 150 colleges completed in Bamu

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) completed affiliation fees verification of 150 colleges while notices were issued to 70 colleges.

It may be noted that the university started a probe into Rs 127 crore irregularities through a legal expert and verification of documents of colleges affiliation fees (for the period 1998 to 2013) by an independent cell. The Cell completed verification of affiliation fee documents of 150 colleges while notice was issued to 70 colleges. The probe into irregularities as the administration will have to submit the report to the office of the Governor and chancellor of the university at the end of August.

The process of investigation and charge-fixing on the guilty employees in the Rs 127 crore scam has been speeded up. The chancellor's office reviewed the matter last month. After that, Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole in the first week of the current month clarified that a separate cell was established under the supervision of the Pro-VC, Finance Officer, Legal Officer, and head of the Academic Department. A total of four retired officers were appointed at an honorarium of Rs1000 per day.

Also, this team consists of ten people including five computer operators and an employee of the education department. The team is examining 40 colleges daily. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath said that affiliation fee verification of 150 colleges was completed. The verification of the remaining colleges will be completed in the next five days.

“Action will be taken against those responsible for receiving their say. Notices will be given to about 300 people in different cases related to the Head of Department, Purchase Committee, and Technical Committee. Notices were given to 70 people so far,” he said.