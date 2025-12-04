Afghan refugee trusted two officers tob bring brother to India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Afghan national Mohammad Ashraf Gill (24), who came to India as a refugee, tried to bring his brother from Pakistan. In the process, he contacted two officers he trusted, believing they could help him succeed.

Since November 29, city police and other agencies have been interrogating Ashraf along with the two officers: fake IAS officer Kalpana Bhagwat (46, Padegaon) and Dimpy Harjai (30, Palam, Delhi), who posed as an OSD to central ministers. Authorities are investigating why Ashraf involved his brother Gilani and are conducting forensic analysis of his mobile phone.

Family displaced; sister in finland

Ashraf’s family fled Afghanistan after Taliban attacks in 2017. One brother was killed, and the mother with two brothers moved to Pakistan. Later, the mother and one brother returned to Afghanistan, while Gilani stayed in Pakistan. Ashraf’s sister resides in Finland. He communicated with them mainly via WhatsApp.

Kalpana’s Delhi stay in 2010–11

Kalpana aspired to become an IAS officer and prepared for UPSC exams in Delhi during 2010–11, clearing prelims once. Locals say Ashraf’s brother once believed she was an officer, and Ashraf’s mother still thinks her daughter is an IAS officer.