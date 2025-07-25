Agent attempts to grab hospital land using forged documents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A property agent allegedly tried to grab a plot meant for a hospital by forging sale documents and filing a civil suit claiming ownership.

MIDC Cidco police have booked Kakaji Pattekar, a resident of Brijwadi, after uncovering the fraud. The plot in question, located in Uttara Nagari, was purchased in 2010 by Anil Badwe (76), a retired irrigation department executive engineer and resident of N-4. He had bought Plot No. C-11 (139.45 sq. meters) from Roshan Mutha with the intent of building a charitable hospital. Partial construction had already begun and possession was taken. However, in February 2025, Badwe received civil court summons after Pattekar filed a claim, falsely alleging that Badwe had agreed to sell the plot to him for Rs 17.55 lakh and accepted Rs 1 lakh as token money. The agreement submitted in court bore a forged signature of Badwe.

Forgery uncovered

Badwe lodged a complaint with MIDC Cidco police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar. Investigation confirmed the sale agreement was fake, based on the statement of key witness Kisan Bhagat. Pattekar had also falsely named Syed Yunus (Azad Chowk) and Babasaheb Arjun Narwade (Chikalthana) as witnesses both denied ever meeting him. Further probe revealed the use of counterfeit notary stamps and fake signatures on the document. Police sub-inspector Jagannath Mendkudale is investigating the case further.