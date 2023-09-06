Agent held for providing answers during examination

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is becoming the hub of the scams of various recruitment examinations. Earlier, six scams were reported during the forest guards examination held in the city, a few days back. Now during the talathi recruitment examination, the police arrested an agent Raju Bhimrao Nagare (29, Katrabad) red-handed while providing answers to the examinees at the Ion Digital Examination Centre in the Chikalthana area on Tuesday. However, his three accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Cidco MIDC PSI Atmaram Ghuge, Sachin Jadhav, Santosh Sonawane, Devidas Kale, Prakash Sonawane, and Santosh Gaikwad were searching for a motorcycle thief. At around 4.30, they were going from the Ion centre, they found four persons in suspicious condition. When the police questioned them, they started running. However, the police managed to get hold of Raju. They found a master card, and two mobile phones in his pocket. They checked the phone and found 34 photos of the complete question paper of the talathi exam on the telegram app. The police were astonished to see the question paper. Raju confessed that he and his accomplices were providing answers to the examinee in the centre.

The police recovered the evidence that Raju provided answers to an examinee in the centre during the morning session starting at 9 am on the same day. The paper was started at 9 am, Raju within 15 minutes received the photos of the question paper. He received the answers from the accused named Vijay Patil at 9.48 am.

However, Raju was arrested red-handed in the evening session starting at 4 pm.

Raju is a B.Com graduate and he has cleared the PSI written examination. However, he missed the chance of a physical examination as a case of riot was registered against him. He then started a racket of the examination scam. He claimed that his team takes Rs 10 lakh from the candidate to clear the examination. These facts were revealed from his WhatsApp chat. The police were searching him in a case related to the forest guard examination scam. In all, three cases are registered against him. Under the guidance of DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar and PI Gautam Patare, PSI Ghuge is further investigating the case.