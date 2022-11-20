Agent of a private lab caught in GMCH

Aurangabad:

Security guards on Sunday caught red-handed an agent of a private lab who had entered the ward of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while collecting samples required for testing. The hospital administration took action by recording the detailed information of this agent and taking an apology letter.

GMCH has a modern, well-equipped laboratory with expert doctors. However, many samples are sent to private labs for testing. Hence poor patients have to pay money to the private lab operators. Agents of private labs come directly to the ward and take the money and bring the examination report with any concern of the administration.

On Sunday, an agent entered ward no 26 and collected a sample for examination. This was noticed by the security guards. They caught the agent and brought him to the medical superintendent's cabin. When questioned further, the agent admitted that he was working in a private lab and assured that he will no longer come to the hospital. In this regard, it was said that an apology letter was tendered by the agent to the hospital administration.