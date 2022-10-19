Agitation demanding to resume registry of fragmented land end

They were demanding to resume the registry of fragmented land as per the court’s directives. The district collector and Deputy Inspector General of Registration held discussions with the agitators. The administration informed the agitators that the decision about the matter can be taken only on the Government level, so, a letter was sent to the higher authority about it.

It may be noted that the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on May 5, 2022, cancelled the State Government’s circular regarding fragmentation of land dated July 21, 2021.

The court also issued directives that a registry on the basis of required documents should be done. Despite this, the Registry Department has followed the orders of the court. So, Samanya Hakka Bachav Kriti Samiti started agitation in front of the district collector's office since Monday.