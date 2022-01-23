Agitation to be launched if permission not granted for schools reopening

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association (MESTA) will launch an agitation if the administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) does not give permission for the schools restarting in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting of city-office-bearers of the Association in Chate School Beed bypass at 4 pm on Sunday.

MESTA founder president Sanjayrao Tayade Patil chaired it. Sanjayrao Tayade Patil aid that their agitation to restart the schools got success as the Government made an announcement about it.

“However, the AMC administrator took a decision to continue the closure of schools without taking education societies into confidence. Students suffered an education loss during the last two years. Except schools, all establishments are open as usual. It’s a question of how the Covid situation will come under control if only schools are shut down. We will meet the administrator on January 24 and will seek the reasons for schools closure,” he said.

Gopichand Chate, MESTA spokesman Somnath Waghmare, its State secretary Satish Gore, treasurer Manish Hande, district president (women’s wing) Archana Ahire, Vishnu Wagchaure, Nanasaheb Parbhane were present.

The association leaders said that the State Government accepted their demand about the schools while the local administration in some districts has given permission for the schools to restart. We will send a letter to Chief Minister through the district collector, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad the attitude of the administrators,” they added.