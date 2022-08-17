Agniveers spending night in open, rush causing traffic jam

Crowd causes traffic congestion in Begumpura, BAMU gate

Youths forced to sleep under trees, in temples and on footpaths

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Thousands of students from all over Maharashtra have arrived in the city for the army recruitment drive being held in the premises of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). However, the students arriving from rural areas and outside the city are facing tremendous inconvenience due to the lack of facilities. Temples, footpaths and gardens in and around the university are full of youths looking for shelter. The residents are also facing difficulties due to the crowd.

The recruitment process of the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme began on August 12 at the university sports ground. In all, 73,000 students have registered for the ongoing recruitment for six posts. In all, 1,200 to 1,500 students are called for physical tests in a day through e-mail. The recruitment is going on for the posts of Agniveer general duty (GD), technical, soldier technical, clerk and tradesman. The students of Jalna district were called at 12 midnight on Tuesday. The examination continued on the next day till 4 pm. The area was also crowded with youths that were called on Wednesday. The officials have also blocked roads leading to the university from Begumpura area causing inconvenience to the daily commuters.

Suffer tremendous inconvenience

Youths from rural areas arriving for the recruitment drive have no information about the centre. Hence they roam around in groups searching for the entry point to the sports ground. Thousands of youths stand in line in front of the main gate of BAMU. The rush causes traffic congestion for hours. Also, the roads near Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Begumpura and Vidyut Colony are crowded with youths. The residents demanded that the army officials should have conducted the drive in the cantonment area.

No food and shelter

Many youths waiting for their chance have to sleep under a tree, in gardens, temples and footpaths in the university and Begumpura area. Several youths were seen sleeping in the open on Tuesday night. Many social organizations have come forward to donate food to the youths.