Ahimsa is crucial for achieving lasting peace in the world

Attendance of all political leaders : Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the five tenets (teachings) of Bhagwan Mahavir is necessary for maintaining the social harmony in the country. Today, Ahimsa or non-violence was crucial for achieving lasting peace in the world, said union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Shobhayatra (procession) organized from Paithan Gate on the 2622nd Janmakalyanak Mahotsav of Bhagwan Mahavir in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Dr Karad stressed the significance of practicing the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, who had narrated five principles for leading a proper life. He stated that the message of Bhagwan Mahavir depicted in the procession was highly relevant and inspiring for promoting peace. After offering garlands to the image of Lord Mahavir, the yatra moved towards City Chowk Shahgunj via Gulmandi.

The event was attended by President of the Sakal Jain Samaj and Editor-in-chief of Lokmat, Rajendra Darda, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Cooperation minister Atul Save, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLAs Sandeep Shirsath, Pradeep Jaiswal, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, working president of the Sakal Jain Samaj Subhash Zambad, Dr Kalyan Kale., former corporator Nandkumar Ghodele, Tryambak Tupe, Vikas Jain, Paras Bothra, Pankaj Fulpagar, Dr Balasaheb Pawar, Shiv Sena district president Rajendra Janjal, Pramod Rathod, Sanjay Kenekar, Basawraj Mangrule and others.

Live and Let Live

There is great enthusiasm among the people on the occasion of Lord Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav. Lord Mahavir has given the message of non-violence, forgiveness, peace and friendship. Jain society works on the principle of 'Live and Let Live'. There should be peace in society, state and country. Mahavir taught to strengthen the nation with friendship. In politics, leaders are pitted against each other, but the message was that everyone should live in peace and forgiveness. If you keep peace, friendship, and love among each other, the city will progress.

-Rajendra Darda, president Sakal Jain Samaj

Promoting peace and friendship

Several politicians also attended the event and emphasized the importance of promoting peace and friendship in society. MLA Jaiswal mentioned that the occasion brings the energy of peace and that everyone should be friendly. Minister Save stated that there should be a peaceful atmosphere in the city, and leaders from all parties should work together for the development of the city. MP Jaleel stressed the need for Mahavir's thoughts and principles to be implemented, and MLA Shirsat stated that Mahavir's principles of peace and non-violence must be put into practice for peace in society.