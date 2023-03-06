Aurangabad

JITO ladies' wing has organised an Ahimsa Run on April, 2 from Karnapura ground.

The run organised on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahaveer Janm Kalyanak Mahotsav to spread the message of love and peace will be open to all.

The launch of the Ahimsa Run banner and T-shirts was held in the city on Sunday by the dignitaries Kamlesh Kothari, Ravi Khivansara, Paras Ostwal, Dimple Pagariya, Priya Muttha, Sangita Kotecha, Pallavi Ostwal, Darshu Fhulfagar, Neeta Sethiya, Silky Bedmuttha, and others.

President Dimple Pagariya briefed about the project and appealed to everyone to join this run.