Ahmedabad flight bids adieu to city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The private airline Indigo operated its last flight from the city to Ahmedabad today afternoon.

The flight was very convenient for commuters to reach Ahmedabad in just one hour. However, it is unpredictable when the flight service on this route will be restored in future.

Till then the citizens will have to reach Ahmedabad either by luxury coach or express after spending 14 hours journey.

Earlier, the airline in its schedule announced on October 14 had mentioned that the Ahmedabad-Aurangabad-Ahmedabad flight would be operated till November 30. Accordingly, the flight landed at the Chikalthana Airport, today at 12 noon and after a brief halt, it started its return journey at 1.30 pm. In the correspondence with the Airport Authority, the private airline stated that the flight was being stopped due to ‘operation requirement’.

Meanwhile, efforts were made through various platforms to continue the operation of this flight but were in vain.

Train connectivity

Rameswaram-Okha Express is the weekly train which connects the city with Ahmedabad. It leaves the local railway station at 9.45 am and reaches Ahmedabad at 02.20 am. It takes more than 14 hours to travel this distance.