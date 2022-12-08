AH&RA implements tree plantation drive in Daulatabad

Aurangabad: As an initiative under membership connect, the Aurangabad Hotels & Restaurants Association (AH&RA) recently planted saplings of Spathodea, Tecoma, Neem, Peepal and other trees in and around a resort near Daulatabad.

The event was planned for the members and their families. Various programmes including sports and fun activities were organised along with the tree plantation drive, recently. The office-bearers Kunal Laharia and Pradeep Maheshwari in coordination with Sunil Choudhary and Kanhay Athalye organised the meeting. The birthday of Mayara Abhishek Patil was also celebrated on the occasion.

AH&RA president Harpreet Singh and vice president Rajesh Chakraborty welcomed the government’s decision of reviving the Ellora festival as according to them it will earn global publicity, help revive tourism, and enhance the arrival of foreign tourists in the city. AH&RA also hoped that the boost in tourism will encourage the airlines to connect Aurangabad with important destinations like Rajasthan, Gaya, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru.