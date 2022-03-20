AI Delhi flight delayed by 2.5 hours

Aurangabad, March 20:

Air India Mumbai - Aurangabad - Delhi flight was delayed for 2.5 hours on Sunday due to technical reason. The flight usually arrives to Aurangabad from Mumbai at 4.30 pm and flies for Delhi at 5.20 pm.

On Sunday, there was a technical fault in the flight and the passengers were asked to off board. The flight took off from Chikalthana Airport for Delhi at 7.45 pm.