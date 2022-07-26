AI, Machine Learning experts in demand

Aurangabad, July 25: “Nowadays, along with white collar and blue collar workforce, a new collar people are in demand who can learn cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Wide Data, Machine Learning and Data Science and apply those skills in real world projects,'' said Founder and CEO of Findability Sciences (FS), an Enterprise AI company of USA, Anand Mahurkar.

MIT and FS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development of human resources in AI and Data Science.

Mahurkar and MIT Director General Munish Sharma signed the MoU copies in the presence of Isao Matsugaya, Member Board of Directors, FS, and Head of AI Division and Vice President, SB Telecom America Corp, MIT directors Dr Santosh Bhosle and Dr Nilesh Patil and Suresh Shakkarwar, Technology Head, FS and others.

AI experts from Findability Sciences shall train MIT students in the above mentioned domains. The company shall also support curriculum development and updating, student and faculty training among others.

MIT dean Dr Amit Rawate, HoD Dr Smita Kasar, director Sanjay Deshmukh, managers and experts from FS Mandar Kulkarni, Jaiprakash Prasad, Prajakta Kulkarni, and others were present.