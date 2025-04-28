AI workshop for civic staff next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To enable municipal corporation officers and staff to use artificial intelligence (AI) effectively in their daily work, a dedicated training programme will be conducted from May 3 to 8, where AI experts will provide guidance.

The municipal administration launched the E-Office system on April 14, allowing all files to be processed digitally. On Monday, the municipal administrator, G Sreekanth, reviewed the progress of the E-Office operations and inquired about any difficulties faced by staff during implementation. He directed that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the system be prepared within the next 15 days.