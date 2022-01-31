AIC-Bamu's start-up launches SehatEasy App

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

A team of start-ups of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University launched SehatEasy App on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole launched the programme in a programme held today. Suresh Soramare, the founder of SehatEasy App informed that this application was created to provide facilities like hospitals, medical, Laboratory in the health sector at concessional charges.

During the Covid period, Suresh Soramare experienced difficulties while helping needy patients. His team comprising Ravindra Paikrao, Krishna Jadhav, Sumit Jaiswal, Bhagwat Jadhav in collaboration with AIC Bamu Foundation developed the App.

The concept of App at the World Startup Competition has also received a special award from the European Union.

The patients will get discounts on hospital facilities and home blood tests, medicine, free emergency specialist doctor's advice and home nursing facility for elderly patients.

VC Dr Yeole said that the work done through the SehatEasy team during the pandemic outbreak period is commendable. “Patients will be able to access various healthcare facilities through application and get financial relief through the platform for the patient,” he added.

Director of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Chief Executive Officer AIC-Bamu Amit Ranjan, Dr Gajanan Deshmukh, Kishore Shitole, Prasad Kokil, Satish Kagliwal, Dr Virendra Jaiswal, Dr Shrikant Over and Vishnu Devidas Sapkaal were present.