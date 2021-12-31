AICTE has a lot of funds to help the best research projects

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has ample funds for research and quality enhancement in engineering, management and hotel management courses. We will do our best to support the best research projects, said Dr Rajendra Kakde, advisor of the approval bureau AICTE. Deans of various faculties of MGM university and head of department were present.

Dr Kakde said that technical education is undergoing a lot of changes at present. We have a policy to provide technical education in regional languages. This will definitely benefit the students. Now education is being internationalized and if our universities enter into MoUs with foreign universities, it can be beneficial for quality improvement.

A lot of development is possible due to interdisciplinary education. Such education is also aimed by the AICTE for the new national education policy. Now the concept of a global village has come into existence due to technology. Efforts should be made to impart comprehensive education to the students. I am happy that all these matters are being implemented properly at MGM university. The education here is interactive and produces quality students, said Dr Kakde. MGM university vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar and JNEC vice-principal Vijaya Musande were present.