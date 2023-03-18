Aim to chant 261 crore Navkar Mahamantra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir's 2622nd Janmakalyanak Mahotsav, Sakal Jain Samaj has organized 261 crore Navkar Mahamantra Jaap (recitations) and Navkar Mahamantra competition.

In a press conference held on Saturday, project head Ravindra Mugdiya said that the first phase has been set to chant Navkar mantras between March 25 to April 2 and second phase from April 2 to April 11. Jain community members from all over the world including Aurangabad will participate in this initiative. To participate in the recitations, one can log on to www.vishwanavkar.com. Similarly, in the Navkar Mantra competition, participants can submit their own artwork by writing Namokar Mantra in an attractive manner, painting and decorating it. There will be no restriction of size and material. The art work can be submitted to Hitesh Kankariya till March 27 till 5 pm. The best first three artworks will be given a cash prize.