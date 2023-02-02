Aim to save heritage sites for next generations

-Superintending archaeologist of ASI Aurangabad circle Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat

Aurangabad: World famous Ajanta, Ellora Caves, Bibi-Ka-Maqbara and other heritage sites and monuments are the identity of Aurangabad. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) aims to save these historical heritage sites for the next generation. For this, we need public participation with the government, said the newly appointed superintending archaeologist of the ASI, Aurangabad Circle, Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat.

Dr Bhagat has been appointed after the transfer of Dr Milan Kumar Chauley. Earlier he was working in Ranchi. Dr Bhagat assumed charge on January 30. On this occasion, he interacted with this newspaper. Dr Bhagat said, while working in Aurangabad circle, the emphasis will be on saving the heritage sites for the next generation. I came to Aurangabad for training in 2001. A lot has changed between the situation then and the situation now. In the last two days after assuming office, I have visited and inspected Ajanta, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi-Ka-Maqbara. A lot of facilities have increased at these sites along with development. In addition to this, efforts will be made to ensure that the area of heritage sites remains free from encroachment, said Dr Bhagat.

Preparations for 'G20'

Preparations are underway for the G20 summit. Care is being taken that the visiting representatives will not face any problem while seeing the beauty of these places, said Dr Bhagat.