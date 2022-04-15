AIMIM agitates for water at Cidco N-5 ESR

Aurangabad, April 15:

The AIMIM party leaders and activists today staged an agitation at elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) in Cidco N-5 sector, in the afternoon.

The city is witnessing agitation from various political parties for the last one week.The areas receiving water mainly from ESRs at Cidco N-5 and N-7 Sectors are facing severe problems.Many areas in the city are receiving water in their taps on a gap of eight to nine days.The present implementation of load-shedding has paralysed the water supply in the taps. Many of them are either receiving water with low pressure or many of them are not receiving the water.

AIMIM’s delegation including former corporator Naser Siddiqui, city president Shareque Naqshbandi and Haji Isaaq Khan along with the residents of Kiradpura and its neighbouring localities staged a demonstration at N-5 ESR on Friday afternoon.They underlined that the holy month of Ramzan is underway and the residents are fasting, but the scarcity of water is forcing them to run helter-skelter to fetch water in the sultry weather.The AMC executive engineer Hemant Kolhe assured the agitators of looking into the matter and restore the water supply on priority.