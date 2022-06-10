AIMIM agitation evoked huge response to protest against BJP

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 10:

The AIMIM leaders and activists today staged a demonstration, in front of the divisional commissionerate, to register a protest against BJP leaders for their controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammed (Pbuh). Angry youth burnt the photos of BJP leaders as a part of the protest.

As reported earlier, AIMIM had informed its activists about the dharna. The news spread in the city and the citizens, especially the youths in the large number reached the divisional commissionerate after Friday prayers.

The commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta also reached to ensure security arrangements at the venue. The participants had parked their vehicles on the Labour Colony ground.

The whole area echoed with the slogans made against the whims and fancies of the BJP and their leaders. MP Imtiaz Jaleel appealed to the people to maintain silence and discipline.

Later on, a delegation met the divisional commissioner and submitted a memorandum of demands including the immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma. The memorandum also underlined that the prophet propagated the message of peace, integrity and brotherhood all over the world, therefore, any objectionable remarks or comments made against him will not be tolerated hereafter.

The city president Shareq Naqshbandi, Mir Hidayat Ali, Gazi Sadoddin, Khan Rameez Raja, Shaikh Shoeb, Shaikh Dastagir and others were in the delegation.

The remark against the prophet is condemnable. It is the right of citizens to express their anger against it. The protest was held peacefully. The action against Nupur Sharma by BJP is nothing but a drama. Legal action should be taken against her. The Central Government should immediately draft a Special Act so that nobody could make any remarks against prophet, saints and others, hereafter. Sharma and Jindal should be arrested for their action, said the MP, Imtiaz Jaleel.