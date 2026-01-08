AIMIM–Congress clash: Cases filed on both sides; 11 arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have registered cases against AIMIM office-bearers and Congress workers following clashes between the two parties during campaign rallies on Wednesday. The latest FIR was filed on Thursday at City Chowk police station based on a complaint by Congress candidate Maleka Qureshi Habib Qureshi, naming AIMIM candidate Feroz Khan and party workers.

The violence erupted around 1.30 pm in the Khas Gate area when rival rallies came face to face. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel and other workers were assaulted, and their vehicle was chased. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to control the situation and prevent further escalation. Earlier,on Wednesday night, Ginsi police registered a case against Congress candidate Habib Qureshi, his brother Kaleem Qureshi, and around 50 supporters on the complaint of constable Shaikh Shafiq. Eleven accused were arrested, and six including Avez Qureshi, Gaffar Qureshi, Saeed Sayyed, Huzefa Qureshi, Salim Shaikh, and Salim Abbas Qureshi were remanded to one-day police custody. According to Maleka Qureshi’s complaint, AIMIM candidate Feroz Khan arrived with supporters, abused her, questioned her campaigning in his ward, and allegedly incited workers to obstruct and forcibly stop her campaign. Based on this, cases were registered against Feroz Khan, Afroz Khan, Akbar Khan, Majed Khan, Asrar Khan, Rahim Khan, Rafina Begum, Mujahid Khan, Adnan Hussain, Maaz Khan Aamer, and others at City Chowk police station.